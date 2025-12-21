HKT Trust and HKT Limited - Debt (HKTTF) Price Target Increased by 42.76% to 1.65

The average one-year price target for HKT Trust and HKT Limited - Debt (OTCPK:HKTTF) has been revised to $1.65 / share. This is an increase of 42.76% from the prior estimate of $1.15 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.61 to a high of $1.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.03% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in HKT Trust and HKT Limited - Debt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKTTF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 338,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,688K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,421K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKTTF by 5.72% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 22,443K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,334K shares , representing an increase of 76.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKTTF by 321.75% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 21,569K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,570K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKTTF by 15.65% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 16,166K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 13,616K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,786K shares , representing a decrease of 45.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKTTF by 27.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

