HKT Awards Share Units to Employees as Incentives

HKT Trust and HKT Limited have granted 210,123 share stapled units to employees as part of an incentive scheme, with the potential for vesting between 2024 and 2026. The grant, which has a purchase price of nil and a closing price of HK$9.20 per unit, is contingent upon the employees’ continued service and absence of misconduct. This move reflects the company’s commitment to reward employees for their contributions and is aligned with previous performance targets.

