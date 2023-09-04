HK's Swire Properties to pay $1.34 bln for stakes in two Chinese companies

Updates with details and background in paragraphs 3-6

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Swire Properties 1972.HK said on Monday it has submitted bids to acquire equity interests worth 9.71 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) in two limited liability companies incorporated in China.

Elegant Ocean, a Swire Properties unit, bid for a 40% stake in Shanghai Dongmao Real Estate, while United Hill, another subsidiary, is set to acquire a similar stake in Shanghai Yaolong Investment.

Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development 600663.SS, a real-estate firm that was initially holding talks to acquire the stakes, will hold a shareholders meeting to not go ahead with the transaction, the company said.

Hong Kong-headquartered Swire Properties signalled towards a potential bidding war if Shanghai Lujiazui shareholders did not waive its right to acquire the stakes.

"Lujiazui Development will compete with Elegant Ocean and/or United Hill for the stakes," Swire Properties said in a statement.

If the deal goes through, Swire Properties will emerge as the owner of certain plots around the Pudong New Area in Shanghai, it said.

($1 = 7.2700 Chinese yuan renminbi)

