News & Insights

Oil

HK's Swire Properties to pay $1.34 bln for stakes in two Chinese companies

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

September 04, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background in paragraphs 3-6

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Swire Properties 1972.HK said on Monday it has submitted bids to acquire equity interests worth 9.71 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) in two limited liability companies incorporated in China.

Elegant Ocean, a Swire Properties unit, bid for a 40% stake in Shanghai Dongmao Real Estate, while United Hill, another subsidiary, is set to acquire a similar stake in Shanghai Yaolong Investment.

Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development 600663.SS, a real-estate firm that was initially holding talks to acquire the stakes, will hold a shareholders meeting to not go ahead with the transaction, the company said.

Hong Kong-headquartered Swire Properties signalled towards a potential bidding war if Shanghai Lujiazui shareholders did not waive its right to acquire the stakes.

"Lujiazui Development will compete with Elegant Ocean and/or United Hill for the stakes," Swire Properties said in a statement.

If the deal goes through, Swire Properties will emerge as the owner of certain plots around the Pudong New Area in Shanghai, it said.

($1 = 7.2700 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.