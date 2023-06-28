News & Insights

HK's Swire Pacific sells U.S. unit to controlling shareholder for $3.9 bln

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

June 28, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK said on Wednesday it would sell unit Swire Coca-Cola, USA for $3.9 billion to its controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Swire Pacific, which owns a 45% stake in Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK, expects a consolidated gain of about HK$22.80 billion ($2.91 billion) from the sale, it said.

Once the sale goes through, Swire Pacific will propose payment of a special dividend in aggregate of HK$11.7 billion, it added.

The deal will help Swire Pacific strengthen its valuation, shore up its balance sheet, allow it to focus on Greater China and Southeast Asia, and provide it capital to invest in long-term investments, the investment firm said.

($1 = 7.8323 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

