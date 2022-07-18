HK's Swire Pacific buys Coca-Cola bottling ops in Vietnam, Cambodia

Adds details

July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK said on Monday it would buy the packaging and distribution operations of Coca-Cola in Vietnam and Cambodia, marking its expansion into the southeast Asian beverages market.

Swire Pacific will pay $1.02 billion in cash for Coc a-Cola Indochina, which packages and distributes the beverage in the two southeast Asian countries.

The firm is buying Coca-Cola Indochina through its Swire Beverages and Swire Coca-Cola units, from Coca-Cola (Japan), which is ultimately owned by Coca-Cola Co KO.N.

Swire Coca-Cola bottles the beverage for markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and parts of China and United States.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Rashmi Aich)

