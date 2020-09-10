HK's Next Digital shares tumble after media report of arrests on suspected stock manipulation

Donny Kwok Reuters
Marius Zaharia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Shares of Next Digital Ltd tumbled 19% on Thursday after local newspaper South China Morning Post reported Hong Kong police arrested more than 10 people suspected of having manipulated the stock in last month's rally.

The newspaper did not identify the source of its information.

Shares in the media company surged last month in the aftermath of the arrest of its tycoon owner Jimmy Lai, the highest profile arrest so far under a new national security law imposed by Beijing on the Asian financial hub.

