HK's Melco cooperating with Japan casino bribery probe - source

Hong Kong casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is cooperating with Japanese prosecutors in a widening bribery investigation of a senior Japanese ruling party lawmaker, a source said on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.