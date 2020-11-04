HK's Convenience Retail plans sale of Circle K to Alimentation Couche-Tard for $360 mln

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Convenience Retail Asia Ltd 0831.HK said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its convenience store business in Hong Kong to Canadian convenience store and road transportation fuel retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO for HK$2.79 billion ($359.8 million).

The Circle K convenience stores and Saint Honore bakery chain operator plans to declare a special dividend of HK$3.85 per share to its shareholders, with the dividend to be paid before the end of 2020, the firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The convenience store business, with net asset value of HK$622 million as of end-June 2020, comprises of 340 Circle K stores in Hong Kong, and the net proceeds will be used to pay the special dividend, the Hong Kong-listed firm added.

($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

