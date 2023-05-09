HK's CK Asset offers to buy UK social housing provider for $612 mln

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Property developer and investor CK Asset Holdings Ltd 1113.HK made a cash offer for the entire share capital of Civitas Social Housing PLC CSH.L for 485 million pounds ($612.12 million).
CK Asset, which focuses on cash flow generating businesses in the property and infrastructure sectors, is offering 80 pence per share of the London-listed social housing provider, the Hong Kong listed firm said in a stock exchange filing late on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7923 pounds)
($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)
