HK's Chinese Estates set to drop 31% after it shelves plan to go private

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd are set to drop 31.2% in resumed trade on Monday after the Hong Kong-based property group shelved plans to go private.

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd 0127.HK are set to drop 31.2% in resumed trade on Monday after the Hong Kong-based property group shelved plans to go private.

The stock, suspended for half a day in the previous session, is set to open at HK$2.60 per share. That compared with a 0.5% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Chinese Estates, a former major stakeholder in embattled developer China Evergrande 3333.HK, said on Friday its plans to go private had fallen through as its shareholders had rejected the proposal.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More