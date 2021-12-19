HK's Chinese Estates set to drop 31% after it shelves plan to go private

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd 0127.HK are set to drop 31.2% in resumed trade on Monday after the Hong Kong-based property group shelved plans to go private.

The stock, suspended for half a day in the previous session, is set to open at HK$2.60 per share. That compared with a 0.5% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Chinese Estates, a former major stakeholder in embattled developer China Evergrande 3333.HK, said on Friday its plans to go private had fallen through as its shareholders had rejected the proposal.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.