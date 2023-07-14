News & Insights

HK's Cathay Pacific expects up to $576 mln profit in first-half

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

July 14, 2023 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK on Friday said it expects to record half-year profit attributable of up to HK$4.5 billion ($575.85 million) compared with a loss of HK$5.0 billion last year.

($1 = 7.8146 Hong Kong dollars)

