HK's Apple Daily says three executives detained under security law released on bail

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Three executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were released from custody late on Friday, a day after being arrested on suspicion of violating the city's national security law, the media outlet of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai said.

Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai were released on bail, according to Apple Daily. The terms of their bail were not immediately known.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang and Sara Cheng; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.