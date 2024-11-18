HKR International Faces Revenue Drop and Reports Loss

HKR International Limited (HK:0480) has released an update.

HKR International Limited reported a significant drop in revenue by 73% to HK$852.5 million for the six months ended September 2024, primarily due to the absence of new property development completions. The company also recorded a loss of HK$474.3 million attributed to unrealized losses on investment properties and asset impairment provisions. Consequently, no interim dividend was declared for the period.

