HKR International Anticipates Significant Loss in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

HKR International Limited (HK:0480) has released an update.

HKR International Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of approximately HK$475 million for the six months ended September 2024, compared to a profit of HK$117.7 million in the same period last year. The loss is attributed to sluggish property sales and unfavorable real estate market conditions affecting the fair value of its investment properties. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares.

