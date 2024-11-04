News & Insights

Stocks

HKR International Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HKR International Limited (HK:0480) has released an update.

HKR International Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 18, 2024, to approve and publish its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider declaring an interim dividend, which could impact investor sentiment and stock valuation. This announcement signals a pivotal moment for stakeholders anticipating financial performance insights and potential dividend payouts.

For further insights into HK:0480 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.