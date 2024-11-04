HKR International Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

HKR International Limited (HK:0480) has released an update.

HKR International Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 18, 2024, to approve and publish its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider declaring an interim dividend, which could impact investor sentiment and stock valuation. This announcement signals a pivotal moment for stakeholders anticipating financial performance insights and potential dividend payouts.

