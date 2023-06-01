HKR International (480) Price Target Decreased by 11.42% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for HKR International (480) has been revised to 3.24 / share. This is an decrease of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 3.66 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.21 to a high of 3.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.44% from the latest reported closing price of 2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in HKR International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 480 is 0.02%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 32,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,914K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 480 by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,079K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,565K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 717K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

