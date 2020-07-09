HKMA sells HK$1.99 bln in NY hours, currency hits strong end of band

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.991 billion ($256.90 million) into the market in New York trading hours after the local currency hit the strong end of its trading band, according to data released by the HKMA on Friday.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase by a total of HK$15.399 billion.

This includes HK$13.408 billion sold during Hong Kong hours, taking the total aggregate balance to HK$180.289 billion on July 13, an HKMA spokesman said.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

