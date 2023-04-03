HKMA buys more than $905 mln to shore up local currency at bottom of trading band

April 03, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok and Georgina Lee for Reuters

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$7.104 billion ($905.2 million) worth of U.S. dollars during New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening beyond its target range.

The Hong Kong dollar HKD=D3 is pegged within a band of 7.75 to 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar. It touched 7.85 on Monday.

The aggregate balance - the main gauge of cash in Hong Kong's banking system - will fall to HK$69.915 billion on April 6, an HKMA spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has bought the equivalent of $34.2 billion since 2022 in 44 rounds of interventions since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates last March.

($1 = 7.8478 Hong Kong dollars)

