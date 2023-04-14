HKMA buys HK$903 mln from market as local currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$903 million ($115.05 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar HKD=D3 is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will decrease to HK$56.261 billion on April 18, an HKMA spokesperson said on Saturday morning.

($1 = 7.8486 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sandra Maler)

