HKMA buys HK$9.05 bln from market as local currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$9.051 billion ($1.153 billion) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency from weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar HKD=D3 is pegged to a tight band of between 7.75 and 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will fall to HK$57.164 billion on April 14, an HKMA spokesperson said on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

