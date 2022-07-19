HKMA buys $1.1 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$8.619 billion ($1.10 billion) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency weakening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar HKD=D3 is pegged within a band of 7.75 to 7.85 versus the U.S. dollar.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will decrease to HK$176.460 billion on July 21, a HKMA spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.