HKIB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Amtd International Inc American Depositary Shares (Symbol: HKIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.65, changing hands as low as $6.43 per share. Amtd International Inc American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HKIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HKIB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.2601 per share, with $9.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.