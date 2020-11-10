HKEX third quarter profit rises 52%

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange operator posted a 52% rise in third quarter profit on Wednesday, on the back of higher trading revenue.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's 0388.HK profit for the three months to the end of September was HK$3.45 billion ($444.94 million) up from HK$2.2 billion a year ago, it said in a filing to its subsidiary, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The bourse, last week, suffered a setback in its bid to top global initial public offering league tables after Ant Group's record joint Hong Kong, Shanghai listing was suspended at the last minute.

($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)

