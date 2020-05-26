Oil
MSCI

HKEX signs licence deal with MSCI to launch Asia, EM futures and options contracts

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday it has signed a licence agreement with global index publisher MSCI to launch Asia and Emerging Markets futures and options contracts.

May 27 (Reuters) - The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday it has signed a licence agreement with global index publisher MSCI MSCI.N to launch Asia and Emerging Markets futures and options contracts.

Under the deal, MSCI will license to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's 0388.HK unit, Hong Kong Futures Exchange, a suite of its equity indexes in the regions to initially introduce 37 futures and options contracts based on the indexes.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSCI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular