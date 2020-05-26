HKEX signs licence deal with MSCI to launch Asia, EM futures and options contracts

May 27 (Reuters) - The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday it has signed a licence agreement with global index publisher MSCI MSCI.N to launch Asia and Emerging Markets futures and options contracts.

Under the deal, MSCI will license to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's 0388.HK unit, Hong Kong Futures Exchange, a suite of its equity indexes in the regions to initially introduce 37 futures and options contracts based on the indexes.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.