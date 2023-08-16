HKEX remains committed to LME - CEO

Adds quotes, context

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK remains committed to the London Metal Exchange (LME), HKEX's CEO said on Wednesday, dampening speculation it might sell the business following a nickel trading debacle last year.

The metal industry has speculated whether HKEX might sell either the LME or its clearing house, LME Clear, after a chaotic period last year that saw the LME suspend nickel trading for more than a week and cancel all nickel trades for March 8, 2022.

"We are very committed to the LME, we think it's a great institution and we look forward to make progress in all the initiatives that we have in making the market more resilient,"

HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin told a media briefing after HKEX reported its first-half financial results on Wednesday.

The LME is the world's largest and oldest metals forum. It is grappling with a lawsuit and reduced volumes after the events of March 8, 2022, when nickel prices doubled in a matter of hours.

