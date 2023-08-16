HKEX remains committed to LME -CEO

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK remains committed to the London Metal Exchange which it owns, CEO Nicolas Aguzin told a media briefing after HKEX reported its first-half financial results on Wednesday.

