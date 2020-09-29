HKEX chief Charles Li to step down at end 2020, ahead of schedule

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Charles Li, will step down at the end of 2020, at his own request, sooner than expected, the company said an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Calvin Tai, currently chief operating officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK (HKEX) will serve as interim chief executive from Jan. 1 2021.

HKEX said in May that Li would step down as CEO in October 2021, the end of his current term, or earlier if a successor is appointed before then.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.