HKEX Appoints Herbert Chia to Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has appointed Mr. Herbert Chia as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective October 29, 2024, to succeed Mr. Yan King Shun. Mr. Chia brings extensive experience from roles in Alibaba and Sequoia Capital, along with academic and advisory positions, enhancing the board’s expertise. This strategic appointment reflects HKEX’s commitment to strong governance and leadership in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:0388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.