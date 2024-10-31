News & Insights

HKEX Appoints Herbert Chia to Board of Directors

October 31, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has appointed Mr. Herbert Chia as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective October 29, 2024, to succeed Mr. Yan King Shun. Mr. Chia brings extensive experience from roles in Alibaba and Sequoia Capital, along with academic and advisory positions, enhancing the board’s expertise. This strategic appointment reflects HKEX’s commitment to strong governance and leadership in the financial markets.

