HKEX Announces New Board Appointment and Leadership Change

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Mr. Yan King Shun resigning and Mr. Chia Pun Kok, Herbert, being appointed as his successor effective October 29, 2024. Mr. Chia brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, data management, and the private equity market. This leadership change is part of HKEX’s ongoing efforts to enhance its strategic direction and operational capabilities.

