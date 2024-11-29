News & Insights

HKEX Announces Key Leadership Changes for 2025

November 29, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) will see a major change in its leadership as Wilfred Yiu retires at the end of 2024, making way for Vanessa Lau to take over as the sole Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of its subsidiaries, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange. This transition, effective January 2025, has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission and highlights HKEX’s commitment to maintaining its robust market presence.

