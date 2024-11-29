HKEX Announces Key Leadership Changes for 2025

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) will see a major change in its leadership as Wilfred Yiu retires at the end of 2024, making way for Vanessa Lau to take over as the sole Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of its subsidiaries, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange. This transition, effective January 2025, has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission and highlights HKEX’s commitment to maintaining its robust market presence.

For further insights into HK:0388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.