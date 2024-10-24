HKE Holdings Sets AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

HKE Holdings Limited (HK:1726) has released an update.

HKE Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions. Among the agenda items are the re-election of several directors and the proposal to re-appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as the company’s independent auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider authorizing the board to issue additional shares as per the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

