HKC International Reports Increased Loss Amid Revenue Decline

November 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

HKC International Holdings Limited (HK:0248) has released an update.

HKC International Holdings Limited reported a loss of HK$3,064,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$648,000 in the same period the previous year. Despite a decline in revenue and gross profit, the company saw some positive movement with a slight fair value gain on financial assets and a reversal of impairment on trade receivables. Nevertheless, the overall financial performance reflects challenges such as increased administrative expenses and finance costs.

