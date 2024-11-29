HKC International Reports Increased Loss Amid Revenue Decline

HKC International Holdings Limited (HK:0248) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HKC International Holdings Limited reported a loss of HK$3,064,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$648,000 in the same period the previous year. Despite a decline in revenue and gross profit, the company saw some positive movement with a slight fair value gain on financial assets and a reversal of impairment on trade receivables. Nevertheless, the overall financial performance reflects challenges such as increased administrative expenses and finance costs.

For further insights into HK:0248 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.