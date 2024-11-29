HKC International Reports Increased Loss Amid Revenue Decline

HKC International Holdings Limited (HK:0248) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HKC International Holdings Limited reported a loss of HK$3,064,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$648,000 in the same period the previous year. Despite a decline in revenue and gross profit, the company saw some positive movement with a slight fair value gain on financial assets and a reversal of impairment on trade receivables. Nevertheless, the overall financial performance reflects challenges such as increased administrative expenses and finance costs.
For further insights into HK:0248 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.