HKBN Strengthens Governance with Nomination Committee

HKBN (HK:1310) has released an update.

HKBN Ltd. has outlined the structure and responsibilities of its Nomination Committee, emphasizing its role in shaping the Board’s composition to align with the company’s corporate strategy. The committee, consisting mostly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with reviewing board structure and succession planning. This move reflects HKBN’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and strategic alignment in the competitive financial market.

