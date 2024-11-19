News & Insights

Stocks

HKBN Receives Acquisition Proposal from China Mobile

November 19, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HKBN (HK:1310) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HKBN Ltd. has received non-binding proposals from China Mobile Hong Kong for a potential cash offer to acquire all its issued shares not already owned by China Mobile and its affiliates. The discussions are ongoing regarding the terms, including the proposed price per share. Investors should note that the offer period has commenced as of November 20, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1310 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKBNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.