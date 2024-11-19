HKBN Receives Acquisition Proposal from China Mobile

HKBN (HK:1310) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

HKBN Ltd. has received non-binding proposals from China Mobile Hong Kong for a potential cash offer to acquire all its issued shares not already owned by China Mobile and its affiliates. The discussions are ongoing regarding the terms, including the proposed price per share. Investors should note that the offer period has commenced as of November 20, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1310 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.