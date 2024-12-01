HKBN Ltd. Suspends Trading Amid Inside Information

HKBN (HK:1310) has released an update.

HKBN Ltd. has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of December 2, 2024, pending an announcement related to inside information and the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This move signals potential significant developments within the company, drawing keen interest from investors and market watchers.

