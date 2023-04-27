HKBN (HKBNF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

HKBN said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 36.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in HKBN. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKBNF is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 112,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 22,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,761K shares, representing an increase of 51.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKBNF by 135.50% over the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,762K shares, representing a decrease of 54.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKBNF by 52.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 10,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,446K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKBNF by 14.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,906K shares. No change in the last quarter.

