HKBN (1310) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for HKBN (1310) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 5.34 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2.78 / share.

HKBN Maintains 14.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 14.39%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in HKBN. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1310 is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 98,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 28,239K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,613K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 17.70% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 10,460K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,233K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 10.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,102K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,113K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,877K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 27.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,978K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 24.73% over the last quarter.

