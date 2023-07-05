HKBN (1310) Price Target Decreased by 7.03% to 6.29

The average one-year price target for HKBN (1310) has been revised to 6.29 / share. This is an decrease of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 6.77 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.74 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.28% from the latest reported closing price of 4.30 / share.

HKBN Maintains 9.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in HKBN. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1310 is 0.11%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 109,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 21,613K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,255K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 14.48% over the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,777K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,762K shares, representing a decrease of 54.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 52.96% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 10,460K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,233K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 10.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,102K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1310 by 5.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.