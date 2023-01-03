HK stocks surge, China extends gains on economic recovery hopes

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks jumped on Wednesday, while China stocks extended gains, as investors remained upbeat about a post-COVID recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 index .CSI300 rose 0.28%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.32%.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI added 2.3% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 2.46%.

** China's yuan hovered at a four-month high against the dollar, on hopes for more policy support to boost the economy as well as rising seasonal demand.

** "Investor confidence is coming back," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "They're bullish on China's normalisation and recovery prospects; this sentiment has also benefited most sectors."

** Shares in China's property developers surged following forecast-beating December sales and market rumours that regulators were mulling more supportive policies to bolster the housing sector.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI climbed up to 6%, to its highest since Dec. 9.

** Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday that started on Dec. 31, due to promotions, support policies taking effect and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID cases, according to a private survey by the China Index Academy.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants tracked overnight U.S.-listed Chinese ADR gains, rising 3.4%. Alibaba Group 9988.HK jumped as much as 8%, while Tencent 700.HK rose 3.2%.

** In mainland China, real estate .CSI000952, education <.CSI93071 > and financial .CSIFN stocks led the gains, up 5.8%, 2.9%, and 1.8%, respectively, while the photovoltaic sector .CSI931151 lost 2%.

