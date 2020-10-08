HK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent

Hang Seng index slides 0.78%

China Enterprises index HSCE eases 0.69%

Property sector falls 1.2%, Hang Seng Tech Index down 0.56%

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slid on Thursday on news that Washington might impose restrictions on Tencent Holdings 0700.HK over concerns that the payment platform threatens its national security, while the market showed scant reaction to potential U.S. stimulus.

** According to a Bloomberg News report, the United States is considering restrictions on Alibaba-backed Ant Group as well.

** Such a move would mark a new deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, which have been stained by disputes over trade, Hong Kong's autonomy, cyber security and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index .HSI was down 189.12 points, or 0.78%, at 24,053.74, on track to snap four straight sessions of gains.

** China's H-shares index .HSCE slid 0.69% to 9,562.76.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking property fell 1.2%, and the energy index .HSCIE declined 1.07%. IT sector .HSCIIT slid 0.9%, Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH eased 0.56%, and the financial sector .HSNF edged down 0.33%.

** Sunny Optical 2382.HK, which gained 2.31%, was the top gainer in the Hang Seng, while Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK was the top drag with a 4.84% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.83%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.96%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical, followed by China Conch Venture 0586.HK, which was up 0.98%, and Fosun International 0656.HK, which gained 0.89%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xiaomi, followed by China Resources Beer 0291.HK, which fell 2.75%, and China Unicom 0762.HK, which was down 2.52%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.