BABA

HK stocks rise ahead of Ant Group IPO, defy U.S. stimulus gloom

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump halted stimulus negotiations with lawmakers, with investors focusing on the upcoming IPO of China's Ant Group.

Hang Seng index gains 0.46%

China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.33%

Hang Seng Tech Index up 1.3%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump halted stimulus negotiations with lawmakers, with investors focusing on the upcoming IPO of China's Ant Group.

** Ant Group, backed by Alibaba Group BABA.N9988.HK, is likely to be the world largest IPO and is set to raise up to $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai likely this month.

** China-led IPOs accounted for 44% of IPOs in the world for the first three quarters with $57.4 billion worth of deals, more than double the amount for the same time last year.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 111.32 points, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains.

** China's H-shares index .HSCE gained 0.33% to 9,568.40.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.33%, Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH climbed 1.3%, and the property edged up 0.87%. The energy index .HSCIE gained 0.48% and the financial sector .HSNF edged up 0.2%.

** Sunny Optical 2382.HK, which gained 3.85%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while CITIC Ltd 0267.HK was the top drag with a 1.4% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.15%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical, followed by Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, which was up 2.25%, and Alibaba Group 9988.HK, which rose 2.21%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Minsheng Banking Corp 1988.HK, which was down 2.75%, followed by China Citic Bank Corp 0998.HK, which fell 1.67%, and CITIC Ltd.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More