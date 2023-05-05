HK stocks rise after China services activity expands for fourth straight month

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday after data showed China's services activity grew for a fourth consecutive month in April, while mainland China shares declined, dragged down by artificial intelligence-related companies.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 was down 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 0.7%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HIS added 0.6%%, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 1.4%.

** China's service activity grew in April, a survey showed on Friday, as businesses continued to benefit from a return to pre-pandemic levels of demand and output, although expansion slowed slightly.

** "As China's economic recovery continues, we expect investor sentiment to gradually improve towards China equity," said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director for China at GAM Investments. "Admittedly, there are still a number of uncertainties such as U.S.-China tensions and geopolitical concerns."

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH advanced 1.6%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK up 1.6% after Bloomberg News reported that the e-commerce's international online shopping unit is exploring a U.S. listing.

** In mainland markets, AI-related stocks fell. Communications equipment .CSI931160 slumped 3.2%, and AI shares .CSI930713 slipped 2.1%,

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 gained 2.6% amid market expectations of more policy support after a survey showed China's average daily home sales by floor area were down 22% compared with the May Day holiday period before COVID-19.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose 3.1%.

** Mainland financials firms .CSIFN gained 1.2%, with banks .CSI000134 up 1.5% and brokers .CSI399975 rising 1.6%.

