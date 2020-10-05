HK stocks end higher on White House reports of Trump's improving health

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher on Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets fuelled by upbeat White House reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's health.

* Hang Seng index ends up 1.32%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.54%

* HSI financial sub-index rises 1.8%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher on Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets fuelled by upbeat White House reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's health.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI ended 308.73 points higher, or 1.32%, at 23,767.78, posting its sharpest rise since Aug. 24.

** China's H-shares index .HSCE also closed higher, up for a second straight session, rising 0.54% to 9,447.99.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking the financial sector .HSNF ended 1.8% higher, the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.85%, the property sector climbed 0.41%, and Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH gained 0.06%. The energy index .HSCIE fell 1.19%.

** China Life Insurance Co Ltd 2628.HK, which gained 4.73%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, down 4.42%, was the top drag

** Chinese markets are closed for a national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.23%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd 2020.HK, up 5.31%, followed by China Life Insurance and China Gas Holdings Ltd 0384.HK, which rose 2.95%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Geely Automobile, followed by Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, which fell 2.37%, and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd 1988.HK, down 1.72%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More