HK stocks at near 1-week high on China stimulus, virus slowdown hopes

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock market edged up on Monday to its highest point in almost a week, as countries globally reported fewer new coronavirus cases, and after the Chinese central bank released $56 billion to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

** At midday, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 1.1% at 23,493.21, after touching its highest since March 31 earlier in the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.7%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE added almost 1%, the IT sector .HSCIIT gained 1.1%, the financial sector .HSNF edged up 0.6% and the property sector .HSNP rose 1.2%.

** Europe's epicentre Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday. Neighbouring France's health ministry also said daily death toll and admissions into intensive care slowed.

** Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a "leveling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots, as New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before.

** Mainland China, however, reported 39 new coronavirus cases, as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

** Mainland China's financial markets are closed on Monday for the Qingming Festival holiday.

** On Friday, the People's Bank of China said it was cutting the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

** "We expect the market to bounce back with the gradual implementation of monetary and fiscal policy support, and with the opening of the two sessions," analysts at Essence Securities wrote in a note, referring to the Chinese parliament's annual meeting that has been delayed due to the pandemic.

** As of 0425 GMT, the offshore yuan was trading 0.02% stronger at 7.1100 per U.S. dollar.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 gained 2.3%.

