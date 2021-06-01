HK security dept annuls voting rights of Next Digital's imprisoned owner

June 1 (Reuters) - Media publisher Next Digital Ltd 0282.HK said on Tuesday Hong Kong's National Security Department confirmed its founder and controlling shareholder, jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, must not exercise voting rights on shares held by him.

Lai, who owns a 71.26% stake in Next Digital, can only exercise voting rights under the authority of a license granted by the Secretary for Security, according to the Security Department.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

