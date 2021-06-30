HK media group Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 - memo

Reuters
Published
Hong Kong media group Next Digital, owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, will cease operating from July 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, shared by two of its employees separately, said assets linked to the company remained frozen under an ongoing national security investigation. Next Digital was the publisher of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper which closed last week after its newsroom had been raided by police.

