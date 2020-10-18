US Markets
HK-listed Sun Art Retail soars over 20% after Alibaba takes control in $3.6 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Sun Art Retail Group Ltd soared more than 20% at the open on Monday after Alibaba Group Holdings said it will take control of China's hypermarket chain operator.

The shares rose as high as HK$10, the highest since Sept. 3. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI opened 1.3% up.

The e-commerce giant said on Monday it will invest $3.6 billion to boost its stake in Sun Art Retail, gaining further ground in China's booming retail market.

