HK-listed MMG to wind down copper output from Peru mine

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Friday it expects to wind down copper production from its Las Bambas operations in Peru by mid-December, as it failed to establish commercial relationships with Chumbivilcas community organisations.

Las Bambas, one of Peru's largest copper mines and part of a key mining corridor, has been affected by road blockades for more than 300 days. The mine produced 400,000 tonnes of copper a year, about 2% of the total global output, and brought in about 69% of Hong Kong-listed MMG's revenue in 2020.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

