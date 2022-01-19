HK-listed Chinese property stocks jump on report of draft rules to ease cash crunch

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Sunac China 1918.HK led a rise in China property stocks after a Reuters' report that China was drafting rules to make it easier for property developers to access escrow funds, in the latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector.

Sunac China jumped 9.9%, Shimao China 0813.HK surged 8.2%, and China Evergrande 3333.HK rose 2.9%.

The Hang Seng mainland properties index .HSMPI jumped 4.3%.

