HK-listed Chinese property stocks jump on report of draft rules to ease cash crunch

Jason Xue Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Shares of Sunac China led a rise in China property stocks after a Reuters' report that China was drafting rules to make it easier for property developers to access escrow funds, in the latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector.

Sunac China jumped 9.9%, Shimao China 0813.HK surged 8.2%, and China Evergrande 3333.HK rose 2.9%.

The Hang Seng mainland properties index .HSMPI jumped 4.3%.

