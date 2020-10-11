HK leader postpones annual policy address until after trip to Beijing

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she will postpone her annual policy address, initially scheduled for Wednesday, to first hold a trip to Beijing to discuss China's support for the financial hub's economic recovery.

Lam said she will go to Beijing later this month and aim to hold her policy address by the end of November.

Lam will also go to Shenzhen for this week's anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the city 40 years ago. She said she had not scheduled a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

